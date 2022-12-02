Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $170-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.38 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $31.41.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,504.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.