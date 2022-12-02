SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. FMR LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after acquiring an additional 783,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after acquiring an additional 674,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after acquiring an additional 652,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after acquiring an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in SBA Communications by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 387,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after acquiring an additional 320,171 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC opened at $301.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.52 and a 200-day moving average of $309.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.47.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

