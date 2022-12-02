Science Applications International Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.93. Science Applications International has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $113.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 153.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 206.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.