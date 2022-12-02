Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2022 earnings at $10.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 277,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 91,493 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 967.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,461,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

