Scotiabank Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$81.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$83.50 to C$81.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.70.
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
NYSE:BNS opened at C$52.23 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$45.26 and a 52 week high of C$74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.34.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
