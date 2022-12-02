Scotiabank Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$81.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$83.50 to C$81.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.70.

NYSE:BNS opened at C$52.23 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$45.26 and a 52 week high of C$74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,216 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,830,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,971,000 after acquiring an additional 134,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

