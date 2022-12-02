Scotiabank Lowers PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $96.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PSMT stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 552,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,099,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,681. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

