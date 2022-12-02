Scott Kelley Moore Buys 13,000 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CTO Scott Kelley Moore purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,044.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 728.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,548,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517,121 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $14,361,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 432.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,195 shares in the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

