scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCPH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 762,380 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 762,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,973,722. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $188,420.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 626,622 shares of company stock worth $2,635,860. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

