Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hibbett in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.83. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

HIBB stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $818.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

