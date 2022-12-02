Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Hormel Foods Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hormel Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Hormel Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $47.59 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

