SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.28–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.00 million-$112.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.77 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.69–$0.63 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

SecureWorks Trading Down 2.2 %

SCWX stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SecureWorks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

