SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWXGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.28–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.00 million-$112.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.77 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.69–$0.63 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

SecureWorks Trading Down 2.2 %

SCWX stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SecureWorks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.