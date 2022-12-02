SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.80.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802. Insiders own 25.40% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

