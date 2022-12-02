Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Cowen

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.08.

SMTC opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $92.14.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 130.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 236.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

