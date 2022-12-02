SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) PT Lowered to CHF 2,300 at Royal Bank of Canada

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SGSOY. Citigroup upgraded SGS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered SGS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,290.00.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $23.92 on Thursday. SGS has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

