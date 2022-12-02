Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Expands By 26.5%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 296,600 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Agrify Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. Agrify has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $156.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Agrify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agrify by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Agrify

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGFY shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Agrify to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

