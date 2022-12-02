Short Interest in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Decreases By 17.6%

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Shares of AIMAU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, e-commerce, software, cloud computing, healthcare, transportation/mobility, or financial services industries, as well as other industries.

