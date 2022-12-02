Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Declines By 33.7%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 725,300 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Transactions at American Outdoor Brands

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 11,333 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,789.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 11,333 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,789.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit purchased 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,599.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,023 shares of company stock worth $324,676 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $6,135,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $4,539,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 45.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 387,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 96,485 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $128.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.15.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

See Also

