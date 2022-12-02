Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Expands By 67.5%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the October 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:FTC opened at $98.36 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $121.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Further Reading
