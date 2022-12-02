Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Expands By 67.5%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the October 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FTC opened at $98.36 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $121.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.