Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Grows By 68.9%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,014,700 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the October 31st total of 600,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,631,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Trading Down 18.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTII opened at $1.14 on Friday. Global Tech Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

