Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Grows By 68.9%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,014,700 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the October 31st total of 600,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,631,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Global Tech Industries Group Trading Down 18.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTII opened at $1.14 on Friday. Global Tech Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.
Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Tech Industries Group (GTII)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.