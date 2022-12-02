Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expands By 73.9%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Guild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. Guild has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $669.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Guild had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $261.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guild will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Guild

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,995.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guild by 30.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Guild by 837.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,539 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Guild by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

