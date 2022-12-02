Short Interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Expands By 17.1%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,100 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 520,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 5,608,306 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $3,869,731.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,608,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,731.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on STSA. Jonestrading cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

STSA opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $8.08.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.