Short Interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW) Decreases By 23.5%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Down 59.4 %

NASDAQ SPKBW opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.19.

