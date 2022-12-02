Short Interest in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Drops By 22.8%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 1.01.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

