Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Grows By 30.4%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 174,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

VivoPower International Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of VivoPower International stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. VivoPower International has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VivoPower International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VivoPower International by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

