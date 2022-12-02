Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Declines By 25.0%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Wilhelmina International Trading Up 6.2 %
WHLM opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.