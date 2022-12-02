Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Declines By 25.0%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 6.2 %

WHLM opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.