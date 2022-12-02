Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,070,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,352,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

SLP stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $841.56 million, a P/E ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.