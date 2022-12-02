Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 646,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 111,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,229,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,510,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

