Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.80.

NYSE SKX opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

