Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $45,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

SWKS opened at $94.97 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $164.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

