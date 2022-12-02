Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.02)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $205-207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.45 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.59.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. Smartsheet has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $80.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805 in the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.