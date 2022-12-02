Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.19.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $154.04 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $377.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

