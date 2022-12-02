Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNOW. Raymond James lowered their target price on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.19.

NYSE SNOW opened at $154.04 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $377.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.00.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

