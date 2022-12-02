Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNOW. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.19.

NYSE SNOW opened at $154.04 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $377.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

