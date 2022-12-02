Societe Generale Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $215.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Societe Generale from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $316.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $632.46. The stock has a market cap of $141.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

