SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $17.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

