Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLDP. Cowen began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Solid Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Solid Power had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 392.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Solid Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 28.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Solid Power by 8.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 121.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

