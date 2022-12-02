Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLDP. Cowen began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Solid Power in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.
Solid Power Price Performance
NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $14.85.
Institutional Trading of Solid Power
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Solid Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 28.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Solid Power by 8.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 121.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
