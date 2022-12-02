St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,474.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STJPF shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,673 ($20.01) to GBX 1,549 ($18.53) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($12.44) to GBX 1,020 ($12.20) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($17.94) to GBX 1,365 ($16.33) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $13.91 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.