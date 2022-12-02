State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

State Street Price Performance

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.96.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $78.72 on Friday. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of State Street by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 82,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.