Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $910.17 million, a P/E ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.38. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 307.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,830.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 65.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 155,498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 154.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 680,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 89.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 786,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

