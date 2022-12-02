Stephen D. Newlin Sells 50,000 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UNVR stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

UNVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 50,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 39.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

