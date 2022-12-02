StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $13,158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,913,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,661,079.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $30.29 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

