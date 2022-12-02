StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIRI opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

