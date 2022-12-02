StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OESX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 569,884 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 90.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 839,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 399,531 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

