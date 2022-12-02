StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OESX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
