StockNews.com Lowers Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Northeast Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NBN opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $352.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Further Reading

