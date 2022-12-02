StockNews.com Upgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.38.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:RY opened at $100.26 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29.
Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.