StockNews.com Upgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.38.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RY opened at $100.26 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.