StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 16,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 213,825 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,317,000 after acquiring an additional 213,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kora Management LP raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.75 on Friday. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.