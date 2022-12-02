StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,999 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of STNE opened at $11.75 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

