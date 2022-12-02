Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,819 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

