Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,290,000 after buying an additional 17,846,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,444 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

