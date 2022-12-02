SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SurgePays to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ SURG opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. SurgePays has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

